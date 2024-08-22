Media reports America lecturing Israel in private

(MENAFN) US officials have expressed frustration with Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu's uncompromising stance on the Gaza conflict, alleging that his “maximalist statements” are impeding efforts to achieve a ceasefire. Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently concluded a Middle East tour aimed at advancing a ceasefire and securing a deal on hostages between Israel and Hamas.



Reports suggest that Blinken's critical view of Netanyahu’s position emerged following a three-hour meeting on Monday in West Jerusalem. Blinken had earlier announced that Netanyahu appeared receptive to a “bridging proposal” designed to advance the peace process. However, Hamas did not participate in the discussions, citing the lack of a clear plan, and had previously rejected a US-proposed ceasefire.



On Tuesday, Netanyahu reportedly told families of Israeli hostages that he would not agree to withdraw Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) troops from the Netzarim Corridor or the Philadelphi Corridor. The latter corridor, running along the Gaza-Egypt border, is crucial for controlling the flow of weapons and humanitarian aid.



US officials, speaking anonymously, criticized Netanyahu's statements as counterproductive to the ceasefire negotiations. They warned that such positions could jeopardize the potential for reaching a comprehensive deal and hinder the progress of technical and working-level discussions, as reported by the BBC and Arab News.



The ongoing diplomatic efforts face significant hurdles as the international community continues to seek a resolution to the conflict.

