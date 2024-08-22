Türkiye's BIST 100 opens Thursday’s session with gains

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Türkiye's benchmark stock began the day at 9,979.48 points, reflecting a 0.75 percent increase, which equates to 74.69 points higher than the previous closing value. This uptick signals a positive start to the trading day following a decline the day before.



On Wednesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index experienced a decline of 0.78 percent, ending the session at 9,904.79 points. The daily trading volume on the exchange was substantial, reaching 84 billion liras, which is approximately USD2.49 billion. This drop in the index indicates a period of caution or consolidation in the market.



In currency markets, as of 9:52 a.m. local time (0652 GMT), the exchange rate for the US dollar against the Turkish lira was 33.9330, while the euro/Turkish lira rate stood at 37.8323. The British pound was trading at 44.4260 against the Turkish lira, reflecting ongoing fluctuations in the foreign exchange market.



Regarding commodity prices, the price of one ounce of gold was quoted at USD2,544.70. Brent crude oil, a major global benchmark, was priced at approximately USD75.95 per barrel. These figures provide insight into the current trends in precious metals and energy markets, which can impact broader economic conditions.

