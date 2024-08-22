Trump asks for Elon Musk in American government

(MENAFN) Former President Donald has expressed interest in appointing tech billionaire Elon Musk to a significant advisory role within his administration, should he win the November 5 presidential election. Trump’s remarks came after Musk publicly supported the candidate, following an assassination attempt on Trump last month.



Musk, the South African-born entrepreneur behind companies like Tesla and SpaceX, confirmed his backing for Trump with a message on X (formerly Twitter), stating his full endorsement and wishing for Trump’s swift recovery. Over recent months, Musk has been vocal in his criticism of the policies of President Joe Biden’s administration, aligning himself more closely with Trump’s positions.



In an interview with Reuters on Monday, Trump was asked about the possibility of appointing Musk to an advisory role or a cabinet position. Trump responded positively, praising Musk's intelligence and capabilities. “He’s a very smart guy. I certainly would, if he would do it, I certainly would. He’s a brilliant guy,” Trump stated, indicating that he would consider Musk for a prominent position if the entrepreneur were willing to take it on.



Additionally, reports from mid-July suggested that Musk was preparing to contribute approximately $45 million per month to America PAC, a super political action committee established to support Trump’s re-election bid. Founded in June, America PAC is comprised of several wealthy individuals and focuses primarily on voter registration and encouraging early voting.



Trump's proposal reflects his ongoing efforts to consolidate support from influential figures and financial backers, highlighting the strategic alliances he is building in anticipation of the upcoming election.

MENAFN22082024000045015687ID1108589121