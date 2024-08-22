Chainswap To Attend TOKEN2049 In Singapore As Sponsor Of "Web3 In The Fast Lane" Side Event With Luna PR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - ChainSwap , a leading decentralized cross-chain swap platform, is excited to announce its participation in TOKEN2049, Asia's premier event, taking place on September 18-19, 2024, in Singapore. In addition to attending the conference, ChainSwap is also a sponsor of the exclusive side event, "Web3 in The Fast Lane," hosted by Luna PR at the iconic Rooftop Lounge in Marina Bay Sands, Lavo. TOKEN2049 is a key event on the global calendar, bringing together thought leaders, pioneers, and innovators from across the blockchain and crypto ecosystem. ChainSwap's presence at TOKEN2049 underscores its commitment to fostering innovation and building strategic partnerships within the Web3 space. Web3 in The Fast Lane - A Premier Networking Experience "Web3 in The Fast Lane" is set to be one of the must-attend events at TOKEN2049, offering attendees an unparalleled opportunity to connect with industry leaders, innovators, and investors in a vibrant, high-energy environment. The event, which will take place on September 20, 2024, from 12:00 PM-4 PM, promises an evening of insightful discussions with key figures like Charles Hoskinson, networking, and entertainment against the stunning backdrop of Marina Bay Sands. Event Highlights:



Exclusive Networking Opportunities : Connect with key players in the Web3 space, including investors, developers, and influencers who are driving the next wave of blockchain innovation.

Insightful Panels and Discussions : Engage in thought-provoking conversations about the future of Web3, the evolution of decentralized finance, and the impact of cross-chain technology. Spectacular Venue : Enjoy the breathtaking views of Singapore's skyline from the Rooftop Lounge at Marina Bay Sands, one of the city's most luxurious and iconic locations.

"We are thrilled to be part of TOKEN2049 and to sponsor 'Web3 in The Fast Lane' hosted by Luna PR," said Fitzy, CEO of ChainSwap. "This event is an excellent opportunity to showcase our latest innovations, engage with the community, and discuss the future of decentralized finance and Web3 with like-minded professionals."

About ChainSwap ChainSwap is revolutionizing the decentralized finance space with its secure and efficient cross-chain swap solutions. By enabling seamless token swaps across multiple blockchains, ChainSwap is driving the adoption of decentralized finance and empowering users with greater control over their assets. For more information, visit . About TOKEN2049 TOKEN2049 is the premier crypto event, organized annually in Singapore and London, where founders and executives of leading Web3 companies share their views on the market. TOKEN2049 shines a light on the global developments, while taking a unique and widening perspective on the ecosystem and its vast opportunities. About Luna Media Corporation Luna Media Corporation is a media holding group that invests, owns and operates companies within the media and web3 industries. With a firm belief in the transformative power of communication, striving to inform, educate, and empower individuals globally, Luna Media Corporation oversees various subsidiaries aiming to drive forth mass adoption in the Web3 industry, such as Luna PR, Luna Media Capital, Studio36 and more. Discover more at Media Contact: Yousef Alami

