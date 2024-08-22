Azza Fahmy Introduces 'Tales Of The Nile' High Jewellery Collection: A Fusion Of Craftsmanship And Culture

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Azza Fahmy introduces the 'Tales of the Nile' High Jewellery Collection, a mesmerizing journey through time and culture. This exquisite collection captures the essence of the brand's rich history, showcasing five pieces intricately crafted in 18kt with one-of-a-kind natural hand-cut stones.

The collection showcases the brand's unique and signature craftsmanship, infusing each piece with positive affirmations in calligraphy and creating an aura of positivity. Each piece in the collection narrates a story of its own, featuring Emeralds, Rubellites, and Tanzanites. Among the standout pieces in the collection are the 'Scripts of Love Bangle', the 'Enchanted Calligraphy Bangle', and the 'Echoes of Nature Ring' that features a 5.50ct rubellite stone set with diamonds and baguette diamonds. The signature wirework, intricately crafted into a floral pattern, extends across the sides of the ring. Additionally, this design is available in an equally enchanting emerald variant.

Another highlight is the 'Enchanted Art Deco Necklace' Crafted in 18kt Gold, the necklace features Art-Deco inspired chains, lined with diamonds and is inscribed with the Arabic words that mean Love

Endearment and Hope.

The centerpiece is a14.54ct Pear-cut tanzanite stone, adorned with twisted wirework, diamonds, and swaying tanzanite baguettes. It is also available in emerald or rubellite.

The 'Eternal Union Earrings',18kt Gold teardrop earrings feature vibrant 8.70ct pear-cut emeralds, inscribed with '?ل?ص??ا?'

'Union'.

The emerald is gracefully adorned with the brand's signature twisted wirework, known as 'maftool' 'مفت??', and lined with a row of baguette diamonds. This design is also available in rubellites or tanzanites.

The 'Tales of the Nile' Collection by Azza Fahmy is a true celebration of craftsmanship, cultural diversity, and the brand's enduring commitment to creating unique jewellery.







