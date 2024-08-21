3.5-Magnitutde Quake Hits N. Kuwait -- KNSN

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait National Seismic (KNSN), affilaited to Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR), said on Wednesday that an earthquake measuring 3.5 degrees on the Richter scale hit nothern Kuwait at 4:46pm (local time). In a news statement, the KNSN said the quake was six kms deep, adding that a 2.2-magnitude aftershock took place at 6:33 this evening at the same location and the same depth. (end) tab

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.