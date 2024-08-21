عربي


3.5-Magnitutde Quake Hits N. Kuwait -- KNSN


8/21/2024 3:03:23 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait National Seismic Network (KNSN), affilaited to Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR), said on Wednesday that an earthquake measuring 3.5 degrees on the Richter scale hit nothern Kuwait at 4:46pm (local time).
In a news statement, the KNSN said the quake was six kms deep, adding that a 2.2-magnitude aftershock took place at 6:33 this evening at the same location and the same depth. (end)
