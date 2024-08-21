The Yen Heads For A New Round Of Growth

Since the end of last week, the Yen has regained ground against the Dollar and the Euro in what looks like a new round of appreciation. So far, this seems to be an independent theme for the Yen's rise, without any deterioration in sentiment in the equity and markets.

EURJPY plunged from a peak above 175 to 155 in just 17 trading days to the 5th of August, breaking the 50- and 200-day moving averages in powerful moves on the way down. The subsequent rebound lost strength as it approached the 200-day moving average and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the initial collapse.

The USDJPY rebound was even less pronounced, failing to reach even the 61.8% level near 149.50 from the 162 to 142 drops.