One Planet Group Celebrates Continued Partnership With Starfish International In The Gambia

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Fostering Leadership and Opportunities: A Journey of Educational Empowerment

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starfish International, a pioneering organization dedicated to empowering girls in The Gambia, recently welcomed a second group of team members from One Planet Group to gain firsthand insight into the powerful impact of their work.

Continue Reading

One Planet Group supports Starfish International's mission to uplift girls through education.

July 2024: One Planet Group volunteers visiting Starfish International in The Gambia

Post this





Starfish International is dedicated to providing quality education and mentorship to Gambian girls, empowering them to become confident, well-educated, and service-oriented leaders. Through a comprehensive curriculum that includes academics, life skills, and leadership development, Starfish International is transforming lives and building a foundation for future generations.

The One Planet Group team spent a week immersed in the vibrant community at Starfish International's main campus. They engaged directly with students, participated in classes, and learned about the array of programs Starfish offers its students and the community. Additionally, the team shadowed students during a typical day-in-the-life, gaining valuable insight into their living conditions and household responsibilities. This experience provided essential context for understanding the profound impact of Starfish International's programs on the students' lives.

"Starfish International is doing something remarkable by uplifting an entire generation of girls through education, and we are deeply grateful to play a small part in supporting their mission. I thank them immensely for hosting our team, as Starfish's impact can only be fully understood through first-hand experience," stated Payam Zamani, Founder of One Planet Group.

Mam Yassin Sarr, Founder and Director of Starfish International, shared, "Partnering with One Planet Group is one of the most special gifts of doing this service.

Having professionals and leaders in their fields, who have a heart for giving back, commit to rolling up their sleeves and coming to teach, learn, plan and execute with our students every summer, is lifelong learning at its best.

Our girls know, not only that they are loved, but also, firsthand, that they can follow the same path as these mentors, achieve their dreams, and keep on serving."

The visit also included a tour of 'The Land', and new facilities developed with the support of funds raised from One Planet Group's 2022 and 2023 Holidays with a Purpose events. This extension features classrooms, a satellite library, and skill-building workshops that serve as a vital resource for local youth.

Elevating the idea of a traditional holiday party, over the years Holidays with a Purpose has raised more than 2 million dollars for organizations supporting women's rights, empowerment and education. Last year's Holidays with a Purpose event raised $141,000 with the support of One Planet Group's employees, vendors, and partners – with $100,000 coming from One Planet Group itself. Last year's event also supported Lidè Haiti, an education non-profit operating in rural Haiti that provides programs in the arts, education, health, and parent and community engagement for over 1,200 adolescent girls.

Looking ahead, this year's Holidays with a Purpose event, scheduled for December 12, 2024, will continue to raise funds to support Starfish International. The event will also benefit Parent University based in Savannah, Georgia, another vital initiative focused on empowering parents to actively engage in their children's education.

One Planet Group embraces the philosophy that service to humanity often benefits the giver more than the receiver. In line with this belief, they are grateful for the opportunity to play a small role in the amazing work of these extraordinary organizations working to make a positive impact through people-first initiatives.

About One Planet Group

One Planet Group is a closely held private equity firm that owns a suite of technology and media businesses while also investing in early-stage companies. Owned and operated businesses span a variety of industries including ad tech, publishing, and media. One Planet Group's mission is to support strong business ideas while building an ethos that helps improve society and give back to communities.

The company's investment portfolio includes a diverse group of innovative tech-enabled products and solutions. Investing primarily in high-growth early-stage entities, emphasizing companies that aspire to 'Innovation + Intention.' One Planet Group was founded by tech entrepreneur Payam Zamani in 2015. With offices and employees in over ten countries, its global headquarters is in Walnut Creek, California. For more information, visit oneplanetgroup .



About Starfish International

Starfish International is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing a well-rounded and quality education for Gambian girls and boys. Working annually with 100 girls and 35 boys, Starfish International has been in service for 12 years, uplifting, educating, accompanying, and providing a safe haven for their students' growth, well-being, and development. Starfish's mission is to uplift Gambian girls by providing them with a world-class education that is focused on service to humanity while at the same time providing international service-learning opportunities for volunteers. The values and the five qualities highlighted at Starfish International are nobility, independence, courtesy, knowledge, and service. As an organization, its major achievement is to have graduated and impacted over 900 students who are now doctors, teachers, lawyers, nurses, and many other professionals in their respective fields. Their three significant areas of impact are education, health, and agriculture, with a focus on mentorship, entrepreneurship, character development, scholarship opportunities, leadership training, career counseling, public speaking, and community service. For more information, visit starfishinternational .

MEDIA CONTACT

Bita Milanian, Head of Communications & PR, One Planet Group

pr (at) oneplanetgroup

(925) 237-9036

SOURCE One Planet Group Inc.