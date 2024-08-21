At 4.3% CAGR, Cancer Cachexia Market Share To Surpass Growth USD 3.6 Billion By 2034: Prophecy Market Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “Cancer Cachexia Market” from 2024-2034 with covered segments By Product (Progestogens, Corticosteroids, Combination Therapies, and Others), By Mechanism of Action (Appetite Stimulators, Stabilizers), By Distributional (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Pharmacy), and By Regional Forecast, (2024-2034), which provides the perfect mix of strategies, and industrial expertise with new cutting-edge to give the best experience.

Covina, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Prophecy Market Insights, the global cancer cachexia market size is projected to grow from USD 2.45 Billion in 2024 and is forecasted to reach USD 3.6 Billion by 2034 , exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during the forecast period (2024 - 2034).

Cancer Cachexia Market Report Overview

Cancer Cachexia is a complex syndrome characterized by severe weight loss, muscle wasting, and significant loss of appetite in cancer patients. Unlike simple malnutrition, cancer cachexia involves a multifaceted interplay of metabolic changes that contribute to a decline in nutritional status and physical function.

Chronic inflammation is a central feature of cancer cachexia. Tumors release cytokines and other inflammatory mediators that disrupt normal metabolism, leading to muscle and fat tissue breakdown.

Competitive Landscape:

The Cancer Cachexia Market is characterized by rapid growth, technological innovation, and fierce competition. Companies are expanding their global presence, focusing on sustainability, and diversifying their service offerings to stay competitive.

Some of the Key Market Players:



AbbVie Inc.

Actimed Therapeutics

Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aphios Corporation

Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Helsinn Group

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Merck & Co. Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Pfizer Inc.

TCI Peptide Therapeutics Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Analyst View:

The increasing prevalence of cancer globally is a major driver for the cancer cachexia market. As the number of cancer diagnoses rises, so does the incidence of cachexia, which affects a significant proportion of cancer patients, particularly those with advanced-stage disease. The target market is emerging as a significant area of focus within the oncology and healthcare sectors, driven by the growing recognition of cachexia as a serious and prevalent condition affecting cancer patients.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing Awareness and Research

There is an increasing awareness of cancer cachexia as a distinct and serious condition rather than a mere consequence of cancer or malnutrition. This recognition has led to a surge in research and development activities aimed at understanding the underlying mechanism of cachexia and developing targeted therapies.

Market Trends:

Multidisciplinary Approach to Management

The adoption of a multidisciplinary approach to managing cancer cachexia involving nutritional support, physical therapy and pharmacological treatments is gaining traction. This holistic approach is expected to improve patient outcomes and drive demand for comprehensive cachexia management solutions.

Segmentation:

Cancer Cachexia Market is segmented based on Product, Mechanism of Action, Distributional Channel, and Region.

Product Insights

This sector includes Progestogens, Corticosteroids, Combination Therapies, and Others. The combination therapies segment is expected to dominate the target market growth as it is a complex syndrome characterized by severe weight loss, muscle wasting, and metabolic changes that are resistant to conventional nutritional interventions.

Mechanism of Action Insights

In the target market appetite stimulators are the most dominant segment as they are specifically designed to enhance appetite and improve food intake in patients suffering from cancer cachexia.

Distributional Channel Insights

In the target market hospital pharmacies are the most dominant segment as cancer cachexia often requires specialized and intensive management, which is typically provided within hospital settings.

Recent Development:

According to a research article by Nutricia, The European Society for Clinical Oncology (ESMO), launched new clinical guidelines for the management of cancer cachexia in adult cancer patients to improve cancer care and provide healthcare professionals with a tool for the clinical management of malnutrition in cancer patients.

Regional Insights



North America: The prevalence of cancer is relatively high in this region driving demand for effective cachexia management solutions. The focus on improving patient quality of life and extending survival rates propels the need for effective therapies for cancer cachexia. Asia Pacific: In this region, there is growing awareness and education about cancer cachexia among healthcare professionals and the public. Increased awareness leads to earlier diagnosis and better management of the condition, driving demand for effective therapies.

Browse Detail Report on "Cancer Cachexia Market Size, Share, By Product (Progestogens, Corticosteroids, Combination Therapies, and Others), By Mechanism of Action (Appetite Stimulators, Weight Loss Stabilizers), By Distributional Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and By Region - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2034" with complete TOC @

