Fatal bombings get recorded in Tel Aviv

(MENAFN) An explosion in Tel Aviv on Sunday evening resulted in the death of one man and injuries to another, with Israeli authorities investigating the incident as a potential botched bombing. The blast, which occurred around 8pm in the city center, caused significant damage to a nearby truck and led to a chaotic scene on Lehi Street, where body parts were reportedly scattered.



Central District Commander Perez Amer reported that emergency services received numerous calls about the loud explosion, and upon arrival, found a mutilated body and damage consistent with an explosion. The deceased, identified as Gideon Peri, 50, was confirmed dead at the scene. A second individual, who was riding a scooter through the area, sustained moderate shrapnel injuries and was transported to a hospital.



Authorities suspect that the explosive device was carried by the deceased victim, though initial identification was challenging. Amer noted that while it is still unclear whether the explosion was criminal or terrorism-related, determining the nature of the incident is crucial. The Shin Bet security agency has joined the investigation.



Unverified CCTV footage circulating online appears to capture the explosion, and other videos suggest a man carrying a backpack, with some reports indicating that the bomb may have detonated prematurely.

