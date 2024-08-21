Baku City Executive Authority Hosts Regular Meeting
A regular meeting was held at the Baku City Executive Authority
(BŞİH) with the participation of district executive authority heads
and city utility service leaders, Azernews
reports.
The meeting discussed several issues, including the state of
major repairs, landscaping, and greening works in the capital. It
was noted that, as a result of President Ilham Aliyev's successful
policies, our capital has reached a qualitatively new level of
development, the Standard of living and cultural level of the
population has improved, and large-scale construction works are
being carried out in the city.
The results of monitoring the work carried out in the city area
were presented to the participants. It was also emphasized that
recent positive changes have been observed in the Binagadi and
Yasamal districts in this regard. Relevant instructions were given
to accelerate the major repairs, landscaping, and construction
works in Baku.
The issue of illegal constructions was seriously discussed at
the meeting, and images of the results of monitoring in the
districts were presented.
Eldar Azizov, head of the Baku City Executive Authority, stated
that today President Ilham Aliyev has set strict requirements for
officials, instructing them to work diligently and maintain
modesty. However, some negative cases are still observed. In this
regard, the heads of district executive authorities were given a
serious warning and instructed to take urgent measures. It was
noted that the BŞİH monitoring group will oversee the work, and the
results will be discussed again in a month.
