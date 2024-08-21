عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Baku City Executive Authority Hosts Regular Meeting

Baku City Executive Authority Hosts Regular Meeting


8/21/2024 5:52:45 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

A regular meeting was held at the Baku City Executive Authority (BŞİH) with the participation of district executive authority heads and city utility service leaders, Azernews reports.

The meeting discussed several issues, including the state of major repairs, landscaping, and greening works in the capital. It was noted that, as a result of President Ilham Aliyev's successful policies, our capital has reached a qualitatively new level of development, the Standard of living and cultural level of the population has improved, and large-scale construction works are being carried out in the city.

The results of monitoring the work carried out in the city area were presented to the participants. It was also emphasized that recent positive changes have been observed in the Binagadi and Yasamal districts in this regard. Relevant instructions were given to accelerate the major repairs, landscaping, and construction works in Baku.

The issue of illegal constructions was seriously discussed at the meeting, and images of the results of monitoring in the districts were presented.

Eldar Azizov, head of the Baku City Executive Authority, stated that today President Ilham Aliyev has set strict requirements for officials, instructing them to work diligently and maintain modesty. However, some negative cases are still observed. In this regard, the heads of district executive authorities were given a serious warning and instructed to take urgent measures. It was noted that the BŞİH monitoring group will oversee the work, and the results will be discussed again in a month.

MENAFN21082024000195011045ID1108584008


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search