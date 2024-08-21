Australia intends to build world’s biggest solar power plant

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Australian government approved a groundbreaking plan to establish a colossal solar power plant in the northern part of the country, which it claims will become the largest solar facility globally. Environment Minister Tanja Plibersek announced that this expansive solar farm would be capable of generating enough electricity to power approximately 3 million homes. According to a French news agency, the ambitious project, known as the Sunkable project, will not only include solar panels and batteries but will also feature a future connection to Singapore through a cable for energy export.



The Sunkable project, spanning 12,000 hectares in the sun-drenched Northern Territory, is backed by tech billionaire and environmental advocate Mike Cannon-Brookes. Plibersek highlighted that the solar farm will be a significant milestone for Australia, positioning the country as a global leader in green energy. The initiative is set to produce 4 gigawatt hours of electricity for domestic use and an additional 2 gigawatt hours, which will be exported to Singapore via a submarine cable.



Australia, currently one of the world’s largest exporters of coal and gas, has faced severe climate impacts, including extreme heatwaves, floods, and forest fires. Despite Australians’ enthusiasm for installing solar panels on homes, there has been a notable delay in government adoption of renewable energy sources.



As of 2022, renewable energy sources accounted for only 32 percent of Australia’s total electricity supply, a stark contrast to coal, which generated 47 percent of the nation’s electricity. This disparity reflects the country’s ongoing reliance on fossil fuels despite increasing interest in cleaner energy solutions.

