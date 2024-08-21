Revolutionizing Artificial Intelligence: The Emergence Of Rack-Level Server Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Development Trends of AI Servers: From Full System to Rack-Level Design" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Since the beginning of 2024, the artificial intelligence (AI) server has experienced a significant surge, with numerous manufacturers unveiling their latest AI server products at Computex 2024.

In addition to the servers themselves, major chipmakers like Nvidia, AMD, and Intel also showcased a wide array of rack-level and thermal management solutions, with the Nvidia DGX GB200 NVLink 72 standing out as a key product. This shift marks an important development for pure server manufacturers, who are now focusing not only on server production but also on advancing into the supply chain for rack-level solutions.

This report provides insights into the latest development trends in the AI server market, examining the new rollouts from leading GPU suppliers. It also explores the major product strategies of prominent AI server manufacturers such as Supermicro, Ingrasys, QCT, and Gigabyte, alongside traditional server manufacturers like Wiwynn, Inventec, and Tyan, as revealed through their product launches at Computex 2024.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Promising AI Server Market with Diverse Product Offerings

1.1 AI Servers Featuring Nvidia HGX and MGX Architectures

1.1.1 Air-Cooled and Liquid-Cooled HGX Architecture Servers Launched Simultaneously, with Liquid Cooling Solutions Effectively Limiting Server Height

1.1.2 Nvidia MGX Offers Greater Flexibility in Server Design, Leading to Diverse AI Server Models

1.2 AMD and Intel Separately Collaborate with Manufacturers to Enter the AI Server Market

2. Server Makers Actively Collaborate with Nvidia for Rack-Level Solutions

2.1 Manufacturers Compete with Nvidia DGX GB200 NVLink 72 Racks within the Same Architecture

2.2 Manufacturers Seek Differentiation in Rack Design, Collaborating with Various Upstream and Liquid Cooling Vendors

3. Analyst Perspective

3.1 The AI Server Market Remains Hot, with a Significant Increase in Product Specs and the Number of Vendors

3.2 Air-Cooled and Liquid-Cooled Servers Target Different Customer Groups; Liquid Cooling Enhances AI Computing Density in a Single Rack

3.3 High Power Consumption of AI Servers Accelerates the Adoption of Liquid Cooling, Making Rack-Level Solutions a Norm

3.4 Nvidia Continues to Dominate the AI Server Market, with AMD and Intel Making Progress AI

Company Coverage:



Nvidia

AMD

Intel

Supermicro

Ingrasys

QCT

Gigabyte

Wiwynn

Inventec Tyan

