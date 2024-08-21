Banquet Chinese Baijiu By Ying Song Brand Design Shenzhen Co., Ltd Wins Silver In A' Packaging Design Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Banquet Chinese Baijiu

Ying Song Brand Design Shenzhen Co., Ltd Receives Prestigious Recognition for Innovative Packaging Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Banquet Chinese Baijiu by Ying Song Brand Design Shenzhen Co., Ltd as a winner of the Silver A' Packaging Design Award. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Banquet Chinese Baijiu design within the packaging and design community.The award-winning Banquet Chinese Baijiu packaging design showcases a deep understanding of current trends and needs within the packaging industry. By aligning with industry standards and practices, the design offers practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders, emphasizing utility and innovation.Banquet Chinese Baijiu stands out in the market with its unique features and benefits. The design draws inspiration from the aesthetics of the Song Dynasty in China, characterized by minimalism and the peak of Chinese ceramic art. The sky blue color of the ceramic bottle, reminiscent of the Ru Kiln in the Song Dynasty, conveys a sense of elegance and sophistication. The bottle's shape and the alloy bottle cap reflect the advanced texture of the project, while the Chinese character "banquet" in the middle of the cap represents the project name.This recognition by the A' Packaging Design Award serves as motivation for Ying Song Brand Design Shenzhen Co., Ltd to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. The award inspires the brand's team to further explore and push the boundaries of packaging design, fostering creativity and setting new industry standards.Banquet Chinese Baijiu was designed by a talented team at Ying Song Brand Design Shenzhen Co., Ltd. Creative Director Yingsong Chen led the project, with Huandi Li, Zhen Bi, and Wei Yang contributing to the design. Huandi Li provided illustrations, while Wei Hu handled the 3D aspects of the project.Interested parties may learn more about the Banquet Chinese Baijiu design at:About Ying Song Brand Design Shenzhen Co., LtdYing Song Brand Design (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. was founded by renowned designer Yingsong Chen in 2022 in Shenzhen, the "City of Design" in China. With an experienced and efficient design team, the company has successfully developed numerous influential packaging designs and won dozens of well-known design awards both domestically and internationally. Ying Song Brand Design provides professional and competitive packaging design and solution services for numerous top brands in the industry.About Guizhou Suiyuesijiu Enterprise Management Co., Ltd.'Sui Yue Si Jiu' is a new retail original brand of Chinese culture Maotai flavor Baijiu, jointly founded by People's Creativity and business elites under the People's Daily in 2021. With more than 110 quota merchants signed nationwide, the brand gathers the efforts of all partners to create a leader in Chinese culture Maotai flavor liquor.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to designs that showcase strong technical characteristics, artistic skill, original innovations, and creativity. Winning designs are selected based on rigorous criteria, including innovation in packaging, sustainability, functional efficiency, aesthetic appeal, user convenience, brand identity reflection, and technical excellence.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional packaging designs from innovative designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an influential jury panel of design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics. The A' Design Award aims to promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to create a better world through good design. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the award inspires and motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 0314972900

email us here

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.