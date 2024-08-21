QM's Creative Hubs, Alwaleed Philanthropies Sign Agreement

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Museums, the preeminent institution for art and culture led by H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, and Alwaleed Philanthropies, chaired by H R H Princess Alwaleed bin Talal, have entered into a collaboration agreement that supports and initiates projects around the world.

The collaboration agreement signifies a joint commitment to enhancing various facets of the creative in both countries, and support local creatives and artisans.

The collaboration agreement was signed by H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, chairperson of Qatar Museums, and HRH Princess Lamia bint Majed Al Saud, Secretary General and member of the Board of Trustees at Alwaleed Philanthropies.

Qatar Museums' Creative Hubs and Alwaleed Philanthropies“Global” will work towards enhancing joint efforts across various domains, including expanding market opportunities for designers and creatives promoting their work locally and globally. It will also include future initiatives for knowledge exchange with the aim to promote cross-cultural collaborations and innovations in the creative industries.

A significant aspect of the partnership involves supporting local artisans and preserving traditional craftsmanship and heritage from both countries and the region.

Qatar Museums and Alwaleed Philanthropies“Global” will also share impactful research on the creative economy in the region that will aid in creating policies and future initiatives at advancing the sector.