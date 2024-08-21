No Russian Warships Spotted Off Crimea Coast
Date
8/21/2024 2:16:10 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has not deployed any warships on combat duty in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov as of Wednesday morning.
That's according to the Ukrainian Navy command, Ukrinform reports.
"As of 06:00 on August 21, 2024, there are no enemy warships in the Black Sea; there are no enemy vessels in the Sea of Azov; there is one enemy ship in the Mediterranean, which is not a Kalibr cruise missile carrier," the update reads.
Read also:
MAGURA V5 drones hit 18 Russian vessels in 18 months
As part of the monitoring of commercial navigation in the Kerch Strait, the Navy says Russia had nine vessels cross into the Black Sea, including seven moving on toward the Bosphorus Strait, and two vessels – into the Sea of Azov, one of which was moving from the Bosphorus Strait,
As Ukrinform reported earlier, after the latest downing of the Russian Su-24 warplane, the enemy is deprived of the opportunity to mine the Black Sea.
MENAFN21082024000193011044ID1108583041
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.