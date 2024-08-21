No Russian Warships Spotted Off Crimea Coast

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has not deployed any warships on combat duty in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov as of Wednesday morning.

That's according to the Ukrainian Navy command, Ukrinform reports.

"As of 06:00 on August 21, 2024, there are no enemy warships in the Black Sea; there are no enemy vessels in the Sea of ​​Azov; there is one enemy ship in the Mediterranean, which is not a Kalibr missile carrier," the update reads.

As part of the monitoring of commercial navigation in the Kerch Strait, the Navy says Russia had nine vessels cross into the Black Sea, including seven moving on toward the Bosphorus Strait, and two vessels – into the Sea of Azov, one of which was moving from the Bosphorus Strait,

As Ukrinform reported earlier, after the latest downing of the Russian Su-24 warplane, the enemy is deprived of the opportunity to mine the Black Sea.