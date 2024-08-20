Media Training For Young Arab Professionals Launches In Beijing

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) BEIJING - A comprehensive media training programme for young Arab media professionals has started in Beijing, running from August 15th to 28th. Organised by the Chinese of Commerce and hosted by China Broadcasting International Economic and Technical Cooperation Co., Ltd. (CBIC), the two-week programme has brought together 32 journalists from Jordan, Bahrain, Iraq, and Palestine.



This initiative underscores China's ongoing efforts to enhance media cooperation with Arab nations, promoting mutual understanding, knowledge exchange, and collaboration in journalism.

The opening ceremony, held on Wednesday, featured the attendance of Chang Jin, Senior Advisor at the National Radio and Television Administration of China (NRTA), and He Dongbo, Assistant President of CBIC.

In his welcoming address, Chang highlighted the strong ties between China and the Arab world, with a particular emphasis on the longstanding cooperation with Jordan. "This training course for young Arab media professionals symbolises the enduring friendship between Arab nations and China," Chang remarked.

He further explained that the training is part of the China-Arab Cooperation Forum, an initiative led by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Since its inception in 2004, the forum has been held every two years, with six successful media courses conducted to date.” This year's course is especially significant, as it marks the 20th anniversary of the forum's establishment, aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation,” Chang said.

Chang also highlighted that the National Radio and Television Administration has signed cooperation agreements with 16 Arab countries, alongside the League of Arab States and the Arab States Broadcasting Union. These agreements have resulted in the launch of 50 joint projects to strengthen media collaboration between China and the Arab world.

He emphasised the critical role of the media sector in enhancing mutual understanding between the two regions. He said that this course serves to further strengthen the strong relations between China and the Arab nations.

The Arab delegation expressed their gratitude for China's efforts to promote media cooperation with Arab countries. They underscored the importance of continuous communication and media exchange as a means to build stronger ties between the two sides.