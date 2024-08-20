Morocco’S Youth Exodus: A Nation’S Future In The Balance

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Morocco faces a critical juncture as a significant portion of its young population is considering emigration.



A recent Arab Barometer survey indicates that 35% of Moroccans, primarily the youth, are contemplating leaving their country.



This alarming trend poses severe risks to Morocco's economic stability and social fabric. The youth exodus is driven by several overlapping crises.



The pandemic and a devastating earthquake have exacerbated economic fragility, leading to increased unemployment and insecurity.



Compounding these issues, inflation has surged, diminishing the purchasing power of many Moroccan families and pushing the youth towards considering life elsewhere.







Many young Moroccans see Europe as a beacon of opportunity, but they often encounter harsh realities like economic strife, racism, and xenophobia in their host countries.



These challenges tarnish the idealized vision of Europe, leaving migrants disillusioned. This migration is not merely a search for better economic opportunities but a quest for dignity and respect, away from a system seen as corrupt and stifling.



The readiness of over half of these young people to migrate through irregular means highlights their desperation.



Morocco's response to this crisis is pivotal. The country must prioritize governance reform, anti-corruption measures, and transparency.



Educational reforms are essential to align skills with job market demands and encourage innovation. Information campaigns about the realities of migration and promoting local opportunities are critical.



Furthermore, fostering international cooperation to create legal migration pathways could present viable alternatives to irregular migration.



In short, addressing these issues is essential for Morocco to retain its youth and secure a prosperous future.

