Simeone Sees Glints Of Hope In Atletico's Disappointing Start To Season

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 1:35 PM

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone said he spotted good points in his side's performance despite the disappointing 2-2 draw at Villarreal that kicked off their La season on Monday.

Atletico had to fight back twice in the first half to rescue a point at Villarreal, who made the most of their rivals' mistakes in defence.

Arnaut Danjuma easily beat Atletico defender Axel Witsel to score Villarreal's opener and a bad mistake by goalkeeper Jan Oblak led to an own goal from Atleti captain Koke 19 minutes later.

"We played a good game. We had individual situations that we have to improve but as a collective effort the team played well, but we conceded goals we could have avoided," Simeone told Movistar Plus.

"(The) thing is, in the few chances they had in attack we were toothless and conceded two goals in isolated plays. But I saw good things and details that make the difference throughout the year."

Simeone said he was satisfied with the debut of his blockbuster signing Julian Alvarez, who came off the bench to play the final 15 minutes of the game but had little impact.

Argentine Alvarez joined Atletico only a week ago after Manchester City agreed a deal of more than 75 million euros ($83.13 million) to part with the versatile 24-year-old forward.

"Julian is gradually getting to know the club and his teammates and understanding the system that we are going to play so we are hopeful we'll be able to (appreciate) all the great things he has to offer soon enough," Simeone said.

The manager also confirmed that Joao Felix's absence on Monday was due to "the transfer market", after British and Spanish media reported that Atletico had a deal in place to send the Portuguese forward to Chelsea.

"Soon you will know what I have already been told," Simeone said with a laugh when he was asked about Felix.

