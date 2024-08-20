عربي


ESG Success: Can Software Be Your Game-Changer? Webinar Replay

Watch the webinar replay to learn how sustainability, legal, and finance personas at mature companies are leveraging ESG reporting software to mitigate compliance risks, boost team efficiency, ensure data accuracy, and realize a return on investment all while achieving ambitious sustainability goals. Don't miss the opportunity to learn from industry leaders on how they're getting a head start on managing the growing demands of non-financial reporting and paving the way towards ESG excellence.

Speakers:

Sarah Crowe, ESG Sustainability Channel Lead, Nasdaq

Jeremy Taub, Head of ESG Content, Nasdaq

Kim Knickle, Research Director, ESG & Sustainability, Verdantix

Mike Schwartz, Director of Sustainability, Republic Services

Are you ready to revolutionize your approach to ESG and sustainability strategies? Watch the webinar replay.

