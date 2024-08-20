ESG Success: Can Software Be Your Game-Changer? Webinar Replay
Date
8/20/2024 2:00:52 PM
Watch the webinar replay to learn how sustainability, legal, and finance personas at mature companies are leveraging ESG reporting software to mitigate compliance risks, boost team efficiency, ensure data accuracy, and realize a return on investment all while achieving ambitious sustainability goals. Don't miss the opportunity to learn from industry leaders on how they're getting a head start on managing the growing demands of non-financial reporting and paving the way towards ESG excellence.
Speakers:
Sarah Crowe, ESG Sustainability Channel Lead, Nasdaq
Jeremy Taub, Head of ESG Content, Nasdaq
Kim Knickle, Research Director, ESG & Sustainability, Verdantix
Mike Schwartz, Director of Sustainability, Republic Services
Are you ready to revolutionize your approach to ESG and sustainability strategies? Watch the webinar replay.
