(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advancements in nanotechnology and material sciences have heightened the demand for high-resolution imaging and precise surface analysis, fueling the adoption of SEMs in research and development. Pune, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scanning Electron Microscopes Analysis: “According to SNS Insider Research, The Scanning Electron Microscopes Market Size was valued at US$ 4. 75 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 9.36 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 9.77% over the forecast period 2024-2032.” The scanning electron microscopes market is driven by growth in the use of nanotechnology for research and development, increased funding to support this type of work via resolutions like the Nanotech 2020 strategy. Market size is further boosted by increased product consumption in industries such as semiconductors and electronics during the forecast period. Additionally, improvements in resolution and capabilities for segmenting out other detectors like energy-dispersive X-ray spectrometers are expected to boost the market over this period. Scanning electron microscopes (SEMs) are commonly employed by smaller-to-medium-sized R&D institutions and pharmaceutical companies. These are essential for researchers and quality control personnel who seek valuable information on surface morphology, topology & chemical composition bearing a direct significance to them. The Zeiss Gemini 500 is a good example of such a microscope: it can image everything from full-wafer size scales down to the nanometer scale, including small pieces. It is also an analytical tool good for working with failure analysis tasks, and it provides high- or ultrahigh-resolution images at both high voltage and low accelerating voltages with excellent image quality.





Get a Sample Report of Scanning Electron Microscopes Market@ Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Bruker Corp.

Danish Micro Engineering (DME)

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hitachi High Technologies Corp.

JEOL Ltd.

Leica Microsystems

Nanoscience Instruments, Inc.

Nikon Corp.

Olympus Corp.

Carl Zeiss Other Players Scanning Electron Microscopes Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 4.75 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 9.36 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.77% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers .Increasing Application of SEM In Nanotechnology and Materials Science Research Is Fueling Market Growth.

.Continuous Innovations in SEM Technology, Such as Improved Resolution and Faster Imaging, Drive Demand Across Various Industries.

Segmentation Dynamics

Based on application, the life science segment accounted for the major share of 25 % in 2023. R&D investment to develop digital microscopes and capitalization of the growing demand in life sciences, and medicines for chronic diseases are some factors driving its huge market share. The various application segments analyzed in the market are life science, material science, nanotechnology, semiconductors, and others.

The overall end-use segment was dominated by material science, which is the second largest share. SEM has developed into one of the major materials characterization tools in materials sciences. In the field of material science, SEMs can also be a vital instrument in quality control and research or failure analysis. Modern material science involving nanofiber & Carbon nanotubes, high mesoporous structures (batteries), high-temperature superconductor alloy strength, etc depends on the utilization of SEMs.

Do you need any customization research or have any queries on Scanning Electron Microscopes Market, Make an Enquiry Now@

Scanning Electron Microscopes Market Key Segmentation:

By Type



Benchtop SEM

Conventional SEM

Field Emission SEM (FE-SEM) Variable Pressure SEM

By Application



Material Science

Nanotechnology

Life Science

Semiconductors Others

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific accounted for the highest revenue share of over 37% in 2023. The regional market is projected to continue its dominance and register the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The region has seen high growth rates in key application areas such as semiconductors, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and nanotechnology which is a major factor driving the demand for the market.

North America was the second-largest regional market. This growth was also attributed to the region's research and academic institutes, along with a high volume of clinical trials taking place there. Labs maintained by research in life sciences, biotechnology, and pharmaceuticals operations are part of the larger innovation system in North America which is anticipated to drive SEM degree demand across most countries over the forecast period.

Recent Developments



Bruker , an American manufacturer of scientific instruments marketed the step change in multi-omic tissue imaging and highly multiplexed spatial proteomics at large fields of view during June 2022. The mass spectrometry imaging MALDI HiPLEX-IHC was also showcased with a suite of key improvements since the current release including those from an exclusive strategic partnership between Bruker and AmberGen. In July 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific extended its capabilities by launching a new entry-level model of the Phenom Pharos G2 Desktop Field Emission Gun Scanning Electron Microscope (FEG-SEM). The system identified the size, shape, and chemical makeup of a wide variety of nanoparticles at high resolution.

Buy a Single-User PDF of Scanning Electron Microscopes Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@

Key Takeaways



In 2023, a large revenue share was held by the life science segment due to an increase in R&D investment for digital microscopes and demand from the life sciences sector, particularly chronic disease research. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market revenue share of>37% in 2023 and is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to rising demand, especially from end-use industries such as semiconductors, automotive, pharmaceuticals, and nanotechnology.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Scanning Electron Microscopes Market Segmentation, by Type

8. Scanning Electron Microscopes Market Segmentation, by Application

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Scanning Electron Microscopes Market Analysis 2024-2032@

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at ...]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy ... Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)