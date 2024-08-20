Workiz Ranks Among The Leaders Of 2024 On Inc.'S 5000 List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The leading field service management solution reshaping the landscape and accelerating growth and innovation has been made the prestigious list of the fastest-growing companies in America for the third time with a three-year revenue growth of 601%

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workiz , the leading field service management and communication software, was recently recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies on the 2024 5000. This is the third time Workiz has appeared on the list, with a three-year revenue growth of 601%.

"This recognition reflects our real connection to over 120,000 field service pros who use Workiz, as well as the growth mindset that drives us," said Didi Azaria, CEO of Workiz. "We're proud to be recognized for our success, which is a direct result of our passion and dedication to innovation."

The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

The ranking comes as Workiz continues to invest in growth and innovation, particularly related to artificial intelligence. In recent months, the company has:



Announced important

enhancements

of its leadership team, including founder Idan Kadosh's new role as chief AI officer and the appointment of veteran industry decision-maker Strickland Tudor as executive vice president of revenue.

Launched

Workiz Genius , a groundbreaking AI-powered personalized smart assistant that provides valuable insights for field service professionals.

Introduced

Workiz Genius Leads , a game-changing solution that automates and streamlines the lead generation process so business owners can focus on customers and growth. Transformed online booking and empowered field service pros to tap into millions of new customers for free with

Reserve With Google , an integration that streamlines scheduling, payment and other essential functions.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"I've been with Workiz since my company's early days and have seen them grow from basic features to advanced tools like automation, integrations, and their communication suite," said Stefan Diaz of Locksmith Enterprise. "I now regularly use their latest AI tools. Their innovative approach gives us a real edge over the competition."

Equipped with a comprehensive suite of business tools, including job scheduling, dispatching, invoicing, and payment solutions, Workiz is dedicated to empowering service professionals to manage and grow their businesses. The company's recent emphasis on AI reflects their commitment to impactful innovation, consistently developing features that transform field service operations and fuel business growth.

For more information, visit .

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

About Workiz

Workiz is a leading field service management platform that aims to simplify the way home service businesses operate and navigate their day-to-day challenges. With over 120,000 pros, Workiz is ranked as the #1 platform for ease of use, ease of setup & implementation, customer satisfaction, and user adoption. Armed with an array of business tools, from job scheduling and dispatching to invoicing and payment tools, we're committed to helping service professionals manage and grow their businesses.

To learn more about Workiz, visit the website:



About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

