Turkish share exchange increases at Monday’s start

(MENAFN) On Monday, Türkiye's benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, opened at 9,866.98 points, showing a moderate increase of 0.46 percent, which translates to an additional 45.02 points from its previous closing level. This positive movement in the represents a potential recovery or stabilization after a period of fluctuation.



In contrast, the preceding trading session on Friday witnessed a decline in the BIST 100 index, which fell by 1.61 percent to settle at 9,821.96 points. The trading volume for that day was notable, reaching 76 billion liras, approximately equivalent to USD2.26 billion. This decrease, coupled with the high transaction volume, underscores the market's sensitivity and the dynamic nature of investor activity during that period.



At 10:25 a.m. local time (07:25 GMT) on Monday, the exchange rates for major international currencies against the Turkish lira were recorded as follows: the US dollar was valued at 33.7240 liras, the euro at 37.2815 liras, and the British pound at 43.7620 liras. These rates reflect ongoing currency fluctuations and highlight the impact of global economic conditions on the Turkish lira.



In the commodities market, gold prices continued to show strength, with one ounce priced at USD2,503.41. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil was trading at approximately USD78.75 per barrel. These commodity prices are indicative of broader economic trends and can have significant implications for global markets and economic stability.

MENAFN20082024000045015839ID1108580094