The Ameriflex Group® Surpasses 200 Partner Advisors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Fast-Growing Hybrid RIA Innovative Solutions-Focused Programs and Industry-Leading Succession Support Spurs Continued Growth

Firm's Total Assets Now Exceed $13 Billion

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

AmeriFlex Group®, a rapidly growing, advisor-owned hybrid RIA that puts planning first, today announced it has surpassed 200 pillar partner advisors on its platform. The growing team also confirmed that it is on track to reach or surpass its goal of 315 financial advisors by 2026. The team credits its innovative programs and industry-leading succession support for its rapid expansion.

Earlier this year, The AmeriFlex Group® reached and surpassed $11.5 billion in total client assets. Today, the firm represents more than $13 billion in client assets.

"We continue to attract incredible financial advisors to our firm because we ensure our team has the resources, solutions and support they need to succeed," said The AmeriFlex Group® Founder and CEO Thomas Goodson. "While some firms focus on growth at all costs, we are dedicated to growth that supports our advisors and provides them with a home that will ensure a smooth transition at all stages of their careers, especially for their own retirement."

Founded in 2019, The AmeriFlex Group® continues to experience massive year-over-year growth in total client assets and total advisors on the platform. Much of this growth has been from advisors seeking support in developing a succession plan for their practices.

Jesse Kurrasch, CFP®, RICP®, CFF®, the firm's Chief Operating Officer, said, "We believe that supporting every aspect of an advisor's practice, especially succession upon retirement, is one of the most critical aspects of our work at The AmeriFlex Group®. By arming retiring advisors with customizable programs to monetize their lives and work, we make it easier for them to transition out of the industry with no concerns about their clients' well-being or their personal legacy."

SuccessionFlex® is the firm's premier succession support program. It allows advisors to authorize a succession and continuity agreement with the firm, including an option to sell 30% to 40% of their current revenue stream to The AmeriFlex Group®, with no minority ownership discount. Several of the firm's advisors have taken advantage of this program since its launch, and the firm has provided approximately $10 million in payouts.

