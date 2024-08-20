Russian Missiles Hit Energy Infrastructure In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Overnight Tuesday, Russian launched a missile strike targeting facilities in Sumy region, leaving nearly 20,000 residents in blackout.

This was reported by the regional military administration , Ukrinform saw on social media.

"Overnight August 20, the enemy launched a missile attack on the energy facilities of the Hlukhiv community. As a result of the enemy attack, 72 settlements and more than 18,500 consumers were left without electricity," the statement reads.

Emergency recovery works are currently underway.

Electricity supply has already been restored to some of the critical infrastructure facilities and the residential sector.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, since midnight, the Russians 44 times shelled areas near the state border in Sumy region.