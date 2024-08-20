KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down To USD 79.08 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 20 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by USD 1.23 to USD 79.08 per barrel on Monday as opposed to USD 80.31 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.

The prices of the and the West Texas Intermediate went down respectively by USD 2.02 and USD 2.28 to settle each at USD 77.66 per barrel and USD 74.37 pb. (end)

