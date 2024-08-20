KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down To USD 79.08 Pb
Date
8/20/2024 3:14:16 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 20 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by USD 1.23 to USD 79.08 per barrel on Monday as opposed to USD 80.31 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.
The prices of the brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate went down respectively by USD 2.02 and USD 2.28 to settle each at USD 77.66 per barrel and USD 74.37 pb. (end)
km
MENAFN20082024000071011013ID1108578588
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.