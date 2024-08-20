A Japanese Train Driver Sues His Boss For 2.2Million

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

In Tokyo, a Japanese train driver whose wages were cut by 43 yen over a one-minute delay is suing his bosses for more than a 2.2million yen (£14,300).



The worker was scheduled to an empty train to Okayama Station, in the south of the country, on June 18 last year, but arrived at the wrong when taken over by another driver.



He hurried to the correct platform but the error meant the train's departure and arrival to the depot were both delayed by one minute – leading the West Japan Railway Company (JR West) to deduct 85 yen from his July pay packet.



But the employee refused to accept the deduction, arguing that the delay caused no disruption to the timetables given that the train was empty.



The driver filed the suit against the West Japan Railway (JR West) earlier this year after it fined him for a work mix-up in June 2020 which caused the delay.

He is seeking 2.2 million yen in damages for mental anguish caused by the ordeal.

