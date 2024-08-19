Over 100,000 Join India Independence Day Parade In Toronto

(MENAFN- IANS) Toronto, Aug 20 (IANS) Over 100,000 people joined the India Independence Day parade at Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square on Sunday as Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, ministers and mayors congratulated the 1.8 million-strong Indo-Canadian community.

Indian-origin minister Anita Anand, who is the president of the Treasury Board in Trudeau's Cabinet, and Ontario Assembly member Deepak Anand were present as Indian Consul General Siddhartha Nath unfurled the Indian flag.

The heart of Toronto – Canada's largest city – was turned into a riot of colour as truck floats depicting various states passed through the main arteries.

As these 10 truck trailers showing the rich culture of 20 Indian states slowly made their way through the core roads, loud beats from five drum bands filled the air.

"We have floats from 20 Indian states and each truck has been allowed to carry floats from two states so that there we don't congest the city," said Vaidehi Raut, who heads Panorama India which is an umbrella organization of dozens of diaspora associations in the Greater Toronto Area.

Indian Consul General Siddhartha Nath said, "India's strength is its unity in its diversity which is our fundamental principle as well as civilizational principle. I am so happy that this parade by Panorama India represents all of India. We have involvement from various community organisations of the Greater Toronto Area and diaspora organisations. This is a valuable opportunity for these organisations."

Prithpal Singh Chagger, who represented Punjab Pavilion which won the first prize at last year's parade, said, "As our float shows, we have represented various faces of Punjab and our rich history at this year's parade."

Over 70 stalls by vendors served various Indian delicacies and sold artefacts and other items during the day-long celebrations.

Troupes representing various Indian states enthralled the audiences with the country's rich cultural and music diversity.

The Indian Independence Day parade in Toronto is the biggest annual event of the Indian community in Canada.