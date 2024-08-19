The Cats' Museum: A Purr-Fect Tale Of The Cats At The Hermitage Museum

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NAPLES, FL, USA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Author Viviana Falleti is excited to announce the release of her children's book, The Cats' Museum. This engaging story takes young readers and cat lovers on an amusing journey that brings to life the cast of cats at the world-famous Hermitage Museum.



The Hermitage Museum, one of the most iconic cultural institutions, located in St. Petersburg, is home to a unique group of cats that have become beloved members of the Museum's community. These cats serve a practical purpose by protecting the artwork from rodents, but in The Cats' Museum, they take on a quirky quality that will captivate readers of all ages. From Bertrand, the French exchange cat, to the high-flying acrobatic cat, Anastasia, each cat has a unique personality and special role within the Museum, making it an adventure and a splash of fun for the reader.



The story unfolds with vivid illustrations by the talented and world-famous artist, Victoria Fomina, capturing the frequently wacky and off-the-wall, but often culturally captivating antics, of the Hermitage's feline inhabitants. As the children follow the cats on their escapades through the grand halls and hidden corners of the Museum, they will learn the true history of how the cats came to be employed and reside there.



Viviana Falleti, with an ardor for writing, shares: "I wanted to create a wholesome, interesting, and entertaining book, that not only sparks a child's imagination, but also introduces the rich worlds of art and history. The illustrations had to be one-of-a-kind. Victoria Fomina's art, naive, folksy, but with a classical edge, was just perfect. Victoria explains that her art makes the reader want to jump down the rabbit hole with her into a charmingly surreal world of detail and color.”



The Cats' Museum, published by Little Feather Press, can be purchased at LittleFeatherPress, on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, other online retailers, and select bookstores.



This richly-imagined picture book is a must-read for families, educators, and anyone who appreciates the magic that can be found at the intersection of art, history, and the enchanting world of cats.



Publishers Weekly Booklife Review:“Ingenious picture book imagines the secret adventures of Russia's Hermitage cats.”



Kirkus Review:“An eventful and well-illustrated historical fantasy for young readers.”



Mom's Choice Award Recipient:“Honoring excellence in family-friendly media.”



About the Author: Viviana Falleti, new on the children's literary scene, found her desire to write children's books rekindled, after watching the movie Miss Potter (the life of Beatrix Potter) in April of 2022. Viviana's insightful and wholesome storytelling is sure to engage and delight children (young and old).



About the Hermitage Museum: The Hermitage Museum, founded in 1764, is one of the world's largest and oldest museums, housing a vast collection of art and cultural artifacts. The Museum's 70+ feline residents play a unique role in preserving its treasures by keeping the premises rodent free.

