Soldier Of Fortune Publishes Israeli Commando's Inside Account Of Raid At Entebbe

- Susan Katz KeatingTAMPA, FLORIDA, US, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Soldier of Fortune announced the publication of a riveting new account of the hostage rescue raid at Entebbe , written by an Israeli commando who took part in the operation. The article by Elon Perry offers a detailed, inside account of the successful 1976 rescue mission that stunned the world, said the magazine's publisher, Susan Katz Keating .The Entebbe raid was a counter-terrorist mission carried out in Uganda by Israeli commandos. It was launched after terrorists hijacked an international civilian passenger flight out of Paris, and forced the pilots to divert to Uganda. There, the hijackers held the passengers hostage, and threatened to kill them if their demands were not met.The rescue mission is celebrated for its daring execution and successful outcome. The article delves into the tactical intricacies and personal experiences of those involved, offering a unique window into the bravery and precision that defined the operation.“We are honored to present this extraordinary article, which provides an intimate and insightful perspective on the Entebbe raid,” Keating said.“At Soldier of Fortune, we are dedicated to telling these types of stories that matter now. This article is a perfect example of our commitment to bringing our readers authentic and impactful narratives about military operations and the heroes behind them.”Keating emphasized the significance of this addition to Soldier of Fortune's editorial lineup.“This article is not just a recounting of a historical event; it is a powerful testament to the courage and skill of those who undertook the mission,” she said."This is a must-read for anyone interested in military history and the real-life heroes who shape it."Soldier of Fortune is a leading publication dedicated to exploring military affairs, tactical strategies, and the personal stories of those who serve. Known for its in-depth and authentic reporting, Soldier of Fortune continues to deliver impactful and relevant content to its global readership.See more at .

