Whoa Dough's Ready-To-Bake Chocolate Chip And Sugar Cookie Dough Debuts At Giant, Marking Its Mid-Atlantic Launch

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Whoa Dough, known for its gluten-free, better-for-you cookie dough snack products, announces its chocolate chip and sugar cookie dough varieties are now available for purchase at 125 Giant locations, marking the brand's entry into the Mid-Atlantic region. The Giant Company is an American regional supermarket chain that operates in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia under the Giant and Martin's brand.Whoa Dough aims to provide the best of both worlds for consumers with its cookie dough that can be enjoyed straight from the package or baked into nine delicious cookies within minutes egg-free recipe ensures consumers can safely enjoy the cookie dough raw without any concerns.“Growing up, I loved baking cookies with my grandparents at their restaurant, but I always struggled with feeling sick afterward due to my gluten allergy. I know there are many people looking for tasty sweet snacks that fit their dietary restrictions, so I'm on a mission to bring our better-for-you, gluten-free cookie dough to those families' kitchen tables,” said Todd Goldstein, Whoa Dough founder.“Our products are a perfect fit for Giant stores because because they share our commitment to providing customers with natural, wholesome products made with high-quality ingredients.”Crafted as a nutritious and allergen-friendly snack, Whoa Dough Cookie Dough is offering a healthier alternative to traditional cookie dough. It is certified gluten-free, vegan, egg-free, nut-free, soy-free, dairy-free, Non-GMO Project Verified and OU kosher, making it suitable for individuals with food allergies and dietary restrictions.For more information about Whoa Dough Chocolate Chip and Sugar Cookie Dough, along with its entire line of products, visit whoadough.About Whoa DoughWhoa Dough is a cookie dough company on a mission to bring more snack happiness to the world. Sweet, right? Whoa Dough was launched in 2020 by one smart cookie who, along with his sons, had been diagnosed with gluten intolerance. But what began as a bummer became a big idea that took cookie dough where it had never been before. Today, Whoa Dough is home to wildly craveable allergen-friendly cookie dough snack bars and ready-to-bake cookie dough that are certified gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and egg-free. Join us on our journey to spread happiness. Whoa!###Media Contact: Eric Hurwitz, Whoa Dough, ...

