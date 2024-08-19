Indonesia Continues To Learn Innovations In ASAN Service

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ulviyya Shahin Read more

A delegation from the Jakarta City Council of the Republic of Indonesia is currently visiting our country, Azernews reports.

According to the State Agency for Service to Citizens and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the delegation is exploring the innovative solutions implemented by the Agency in the "ASAN service" and public service sectors.

At a recent meeting, Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency, highlighted the significance of the 2017 "Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the provision of progressive state services" between the State Agency and the Ministry of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reforms of the Republic of Indonesia.

The memorandum has facilitated the adoption of the "ASAN service" model in public service centers in Indonesia, including Jakarta. The Indonesian delegation acknowledged the success of this model and expressed their willingness to share insights on the innovations implemented in "ASAN service."

During their visit, the delegation received an extensive presentation on public service design and the digital solutions integrated into the "ASAN service" model. They also toured various facilities, including the Baku and Shamakhi "ASAN service" centers, the Mobile ASAN service, the "INNOLAND" Incubation and Acceleration Center, the ASAN Innovative Development Center, and the "Bilim Baku" center.