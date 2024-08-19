Indonesia Continues To Learn Innovations In ASAN Service
Date
8/19/2024 9:25:31 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin
A delegation from the Jakarta City Council of the Republic of
Indonesia is currently visiting our country,
Azernews reports.
According to the State Agency for Service to Citizens and Social
Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the
delegation is exploring the innovative solutions implemented by the
Agency in the "ASAN service" and public service sectors.
At a recent meeting, Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State
Agency, highlighted the significance of the 2017 "Memorandum of
Understanding on cooperation in the provision of progressive state
services" between the State Agency and the Ministry of
Administrative and Bureaucratic Reforms of the Republic of
Indonesia.
The memorandum has facilitated the adoption of the "ASAN
service" model in public service centers in Indonesia, including
Jakarta. The Indonesian delegation acknowledged the success of this
model and expressed their willingness to share insights on the
innovations implemented in "ASAN service."
During their visit, the delegation received an extensive
presentation on public service design and the digital solutions
integrated into the "ASAN service" model. They also toured various
facilities, including the Baku and Shamakhi "ASAN service" centers,
the Mobile ASAN service, the "INNOLAND" Incubation and Acceleration
Center, the ASAN Innovative Development Center, and the "Bilim
Baku" center.
