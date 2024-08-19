Hema Committee Report: Actresses Misled About Nudity, Remuneration In Malayalam Films; More Details Emerge

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: The Justice Hema Committee report has exposed the exploitation of actresses in the Malayalam industry, revealing that they are often coerced into performing actions not specified in their contracts. The report highlights instances where actresses were pressured to perform nude scenes, lip-lock scenes, and other intimate acts without prior consent. Some were even misled about the extent of nudity required, only to be asked to expose more during filming.

In one instance, an actress was initially informed that only her back would be shown, but later, she was asked to display more nudity than what was agreed upon in the contract. Eventually, she had to leave the set after the situation became unbearable.

These details are elaborated in paragraph 328 on page 170 of the report. The report also highlights that matters related to remuneration are often not mentioned in the contracts.

Furthermore, the report reveals widespread sexual exploitation, with many actresses testifying to being pressured by prominent individuals for sexual favors. Those who refuse are labeled "troublemakers," excluded from the industry, and even face threats to their families. According to several women who gave testimonies, sexual exploitation is widespread in the Malayalam film industry and that they feared of consequences while revealing this. The report emphasizes that the assault on one actress was not an isolated incident, and that complainants are systematically removed from the industry. The fear of retaliation and harm prevents survivors from approaching the police, allowing the exploitation to continue unchecked.

