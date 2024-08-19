Eurozone trade surplus expands in June amid robust machinery, car exports

(MENAFN) The eurozone's trade surplus saw significant growth in June 2024, driven by a notable increase in exports of machinery, vehicles, and chemicals. According to data released by Eurostat, the European statistics agency, the trade surplus for the 20-nation bloc reached EUR 22.3 billion, a substantial rise from the EUR 14 billion recorded in May 2024. This surge was primarily fueled by an increase in the trade surplus for machinery and vehicles, which grew by EUR 2.9 billion, along with chemicals and other manufactured goods, each contributing an additional EUR 1.2 billion. At the same time, the energy trade deficit saw a considerable reduction of EUR 2.6 billion, further bolstering the overall trade balance.



Despite the robust trade surplus, the data also revealed a year-on-year decline in both exports and imports. In June, exports from the eurozone fell by 6.3 percent compared to the same period in the previous year, following a smaller decline of 0.9 percent in May 2024. Imports experienced an even sharper drop, falling by 8.6 percent after a 6.9 percent decrease in May. This decline in trade flows highlights ongoing challenges within the global economy, even as the eurozone manages to maintain a strong trade surplus. When adjusted for seasonal variations, the trade surplus for June stood at EUR 17.5 billion, up from EUR 12.4 billion in May. During this period, exports declined slightly by 0.2 percent, while imports saw a more pronounced decrease of 2.4 percent, reflecting the changing dynamics in global trade.



Additionally, Eurostat's data showed that the European Union's trade surplus with the rest of the world also increased, reaching EUR 20.9 billion in June, compared to EUR 18.6 billion in the previous month. This broader trade surplus underscores the eurozone's resilience in maintaining a positive trade balance despite the mixed performance in export and import figures. The increase in trade surplus, particularly in key sectors such as machinery, vehicles, and chemicals, highlights the region's competitive strength in these industries, even as it navigates a challenging global economic environment.



