Trump vows to back Israel’s ‘war on terror’

(MENAFN) United States presidential nominee Donald has pledged robust support for Israel’s ongoing conflict with the Palestinian group Hamas if he regains the presidency in November. Speaking at a press conference at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Thursday, Trump criticized his rival, Kamala Harris, for her advocacy of ceasefire measures.



In his address, Trump emphasized his commitment to backing Israel's efforts in what he termed its "war on terror." He asserted that under his leadership, Israel would be empowered to secure a decisive victory. “When I’m back in the Oval Office, I will support Israel’s right to win its war on terror. They have to have a right to win the war,” Trump declared. He warned that a Harris administration could lead to increased chaos domestically and a shift in United States foreign policy that might undermine Israel’s position.



Trump also expressed his intention to provide Israel with necessary support to achieve a swift victory in its conflict with Hamas. He criticized Harris, suggesting that her approach would align with what he described as “radical left flag burners and Hamas sympathizers,” and potentially jeopardize United States support for Israel.



Regarding his recent communications with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump noted that they had not spoken since their last meeting at his Florida golf resort. However, Axios reported that Trump had a phone conversation with Netanyahu on Wednesday to discuss a potential Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal. During this call, Trump reportedly encouraged Netanyahu to consider the deal.



Trump’s statements underscore his position on foreign policy and his commitment to strengthening ties with Israel, contrasting sharply with his opponent's approach to the conflict in the Middle East.

