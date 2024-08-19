Wyndham Reports Strong Half-Year Growth in EMEA

(MENAFN- Alto ) DUBAI (19th August 2024) – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company with 25 global brands and approximately 9,200 hotels, generated significant growth across Europe, the Middle East, Eurasia and Africa during the first half of 2024. Highlights include the Company awarding 27 contracts, opening 22 hotels and adding approximately 1,400 net rooms to its portfolio in the region.

The Company has delivered landmark openings and developments in key markets across the region—including France, Germany, India, Türkiye and the UK—contributing to its 16th consecutive quarter of sequential global development pipeline growth. The EMEA region also achieved 15% constant currency RevPAR growth in second quarter 2024.



Anchored by its Owner FirstTM approach to franchising, the growth underscores Wyndham’s strong reputation throughout the region and its long-term commitment to helping deliver success for owners and franchisees. Overall, the Company had more than 90,000 rooms throughout EMEA as of June 30, 2024.





"The continued rebound in leisure and business travel has been driven by a growing demand for both popular and emerging destinations, as well as experience-focused trips. We’re continuing to build on our footprint of incredible hotels across the region, and when you couple that momentum with the Wyndham Advantage, it’s a win-win for owners and guests alike.”

- Dimitris Manikis, President EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts



H1 2024 Highlights: New Markets, New Brands, Expanded Footprint

From entering new markets, introducing new brands and growing existing brands in EMEA, 2024 continues to be successful for Wyndham across the region. This growth aligns with Europe’s tourism recovery in the second quarter of 2024, with foreign arrivals (+6%) and overnights (+7%) surpassing 2019 figures and reflecting a year-on-year increase of 12% and 10%, respectively . Furthermore, the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA’s) forecast that air traffic is set to rise by 5.9% in Europe across 2024, with further growth of 5.5% in 2025 .

Amongst the highlights, the Company:

•Carried out an extensive renovation of the Wyndham Wroclaw Old Town, making it the largest hotel in the city. The renovation, completed in April 2024, added 152 rooms, taking it to 357 in total.



•Opened the Super 8 by Wyndham in Durham, following the brand’s entry into the UK market in Chester last year. The hotel has already achieved Level 5 certification in the Wyndham Green programme, the highest level within the Company’s sustainability efforts.



•Launched the first Dolce by Wyndham in Türkiye, opening the Dolce by Wyndham Çeşme Alaçatı in June. The all-inclusive resort has 155 rooms and suites, with a private beach and gardens, state-of-the-art meeting spaces, a fitness and spa centre and an on-site restaurant specialising in Mediterranean cuisine. Additional expansions in Türkiye included the openings of FT Lotus Thermal Hotel & Spa, Trademark Collection by Wyndham; Wyndham Datca Perili Bay; and La Quinta by Wyndham Cesme. The total number of Wyndham properties in Türkiye has reached nearly 120 as of second quarter 2024.



•Expanded its presence in India by opening three new hotels: The Earth Amritsar, Trademark Collection by Wyndham; Ramada Encore by Wyndham Udaipur Roopnagar; and Ramada by Wyndham Gorakhpur Gorakhnath Mandir Road.



•Opened the Dolce by Wyndham Versailles – Domaine du Montcel, an upscale 178-room resort in the outskirts of Paris, just minutes from the world-renowned Palace of Versailles. The hotel features 14 hectares of garden, two restaurants, a bar with a stunning terrace, a state-of-the-art conference centre with 18 meeting rooms and a fully equipped spa and wellness centre.



•Rolled out a stylish new look of the design-led TRYP by Wyndham brand, to empowers owners with affordable updates, while preserving each property's distinct character.

The Wyndham Advantage

Wyndham franchisees throughout the EMEA region benefit from the Wyndham Advantage—a combination of world-class marketing, distribution and other resources designed to help put owners on the path to success. Inclusive of nearly $325 million in innovative technology investments over the past six years, owners have access to best-in-class technology from industry-leading providers, including next-gen property and revenue management systems, as well as a growing member base of approximately 110 million enrolled Wyndham Rewards members globally.



Wyndham Rewards is the number one hotel rewards program, as named by both USA Today and U.S. News and World Report, with more than 60,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals. Members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and can redeem for free nights starting at just 7,500 points.

For franchising opportunities, visit





MENAFN19082024007443015940ID1108574927