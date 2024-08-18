1.6M Public School Students To Begin Academic Year Sunday

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Around 1.6 million students will return to public on Sunday across Jordan, marking the start of the 2024/2025 academic year. Meanwhile, 600,000 students enrolled in private schools will begin classes on 1 September.

The of Education on Saturday confirmed that it is fully prepared for the new academic year, with Asem Omari, the ministry's spokesperson, announcing that 2,039 new teachers had been appointed, including 905 BTEC teachers,

Al Rai reported.

Omari added that the final number of students transferring between public and private schools will be determined after the two-week transfer period that begins when classes begin.

In preparation for the new year, a total of 20 new schools have been completed in various governorates, he said, adding that "tenders have also been launched for the construction of additional classrooms in 24 schools at a total cost of JD6 million, while tenders for maintenance work has included 473 schools across the Kingdom, at a cost of JD15 million.

With the reopening of schools on 18 August, he noted that the ministry is implementing an educational recovery programme, including two weekly Arabic language classes and 10 minutes of each class for mathematics practice.

Omari also confirmed that all schools have had the necessary furniture and supplies.



Regarding textbooks, he said that all materials have been distributed to local education directorates and will be available to students.

He also noted that classes start at 8:00 am and a new attendance policy will be implemented allowing students to miss no more than 10 per cent of the school year, which consists of between 195 and 200 teaching days.

Education staff across the Kingdom resumed their duties on 11 August in preparation for the return of students.