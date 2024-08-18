Asia-Pacific News In Brief (August 19, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE - Golin has promoted

Shouvik Prasanna Mukherjee to executive VP, global creative innovation, effective immediately. Mukherjee will be responsible for creating new products and proprietary solutions that in turn will spur growth for clients, the agency and the industry. In this post, Shouvik continues his current remit as Golin APAC's chief creative Ooficer, and will remain leading the agency's Creative Intelligence Unit – a division comprised of data analytics pioneers and creative frontrunners, who integrate analytics & measurement expertise with creative and content capabilities.



BEIJING - Edelman China has appointed Xiaoyan Wang as its health lead. Wang will be tasked with building out the firm's vision for the health sector, integrating its teams across disciplines to provide specialist, strategic solutions for its clients' challenges has nearly 25 years of pharmaceutical and marketing experience, spanning across consumer health, medical communications, branding, advertising and digital innovation. Her prior agency roles have seen her build up competent teams starting from zero and achieving rapid revenue growth, establishing best-in-class healthcare solutions in China. She has also worked with many of the top life sciences companies.



MUMBAI - Veritas Reputation PR has won the public relations as well as investor relations mandate for Indian Overseas Bank, following a competitive multi-consultancy pitch As a part of the three-year partnership, Veritas will fortify Indian Overseas Bank's positioning and broaden its audience outreach by employing comprehensive corporate communications and PR strategies. This will also include managing investor relations for the bank, aimed at enhancing its image amongst the investors. The consultancy will take care of all facets of corporate reputation management, financial communications, national media outreach across print, electronic, digital as well investor relations for the bank.

