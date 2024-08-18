Efforts Underway To Coordinate Abbas' Proposed Visit To Gaza

(MENAFN- IANS) Ramallah, Aug 19 (IANS) Preparations are taking place for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' planned visit to the Gaza Strip as the Palestinian officials have reached out to countries worldwide for support, according to a statement.

The visit aims to demonstrate solidarity with Gaza's residents, assert that the State of Palestine and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) are the legitimate authorities over all Palestinian territories, and promote national unity, said the statement, published on Sunday by Palestinian official news Agency WAFA.

The statement noted that "the Palestinian leadership" is engaging with the UN agencies, UN Security Council members, Arab and Islamic countries, the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the EU, the African Union, and other global powers to ensure the initiative's success and garner support.

Israel has also been informed, it added.

In a speech delivered at a Turkish parliamentary assembly, Abbas said he decided to travel to Gaza with all members of the Palestinian leadership, emphasizing his commitment to stand with the Palestinian people, WAFA reported.