Crumbl Celebrates Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS Cookie, Now Available Nationwide!

LINDON, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Crumbl's Olivia Rodrigo GUTS Cookie is now available across all Crumbl locations in the United States and Canada! Following a successful launch during Olivia Rodrigo's highly anticipated GUTS World Tour, this gourmet cookie has captured the hearts of fans and cookie lovers alike. From August 19th to the 24th, cookie enthusiasts can indulge in this one-of-a-kind dessert, available while supplies last.Inspired by the pop-rock sensation's extraordinary music, Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS Cookie features two chilled purple vanilla cookies sandwiched around delicious layers of triple-berry jam and light vanilla buttercream. It is then rolled in colorful star-studded sprinkles and topped with a star cutout, perfectly embodying the vibrant spirit of Olivia's GUTS Tour.As part of the partnership, Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS Cookie was introduced at select Crumbl locations near her concert stops, delighting fans and enhancing their concert experience. Now, cookie fans everywhere can join in on the fun and savor this exclusive offer.Don't miss out on this limited-time cookie! Visit the nearest Crumbl location from August 19th to the 24th to experience Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS Cookie while supplies last.For more information, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">crumbl or follow Crumbl on social media (@crumblcookies or @crumbl) for updates and delicious cookie inspiration.About Crumbl:Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just over six years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,000 locations across all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served in Crumbl's iconic Pink Box. Don't miss the weekly menu drops posted every Sunday at 6 pm MST on Crumbl's social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of the nationwide locations.For media inquiries, please contact:...

