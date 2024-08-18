Lajward Film Festival Ends: Afghan Film

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) During the closing Ceremony of Afghanistan's first National Festival Award event (Lajward), A total of 35 Golden azure statues were awarded in five categories to the Afghan artists.

55 Films were selected among 200 submitted videos, the film fare was the first in history, it was organized by the Afghan Film Directorate of the of Information and Culture.

It was held at the Russian cultural center in Kabul, the fare awarded the best actors to Tawifqi Laiq and Leena Alam who played in their film An Apple from Paradise.

Habiba, Murgh-e-Kotah were the Short films declared awards during the Festival.

Zubair Farhang was given the best screenwriter at the Lajward awards, as Farzana Nawabi was announced the winner of Best Actress, She said,“ I had worked for the past 11 years in this field, but this is the first statue award that I received in my country”.

The Ministry of Information and Culture allocated about 350,000 Afs to the festival, but a large amount of the festival was covered by private companies.

The festival started from 21st November and lasted to November 30th, Afghan film was established half a century ago and Lajward was its first film fare award show in decades.

The awarding statues were decorated with azure and gold, as selected movies went on screen in 15 places around Kabul for selection.

