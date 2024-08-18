Russian Drone Attack Leaves Man Injured In Kherson
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man was injured as a result of a Russian drone attack in Kherson this afternoon.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.
“A resident of Kherson, who was injured in a Russian drone strike this afternoon sought medical help,” the statement said.
The 57-year-old man was diagnosed with a mine and blast injury and a shoulder injury. Medics are examining the victim and providing him with the necessary care.
As Ukrinform reported, two people were injured in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson as a result of a Russian drone attack.
