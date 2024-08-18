CID Agents Identified Killer In Murder Case In Amman-PSD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 18 (Petra) -Criminal Investigation Department (CID) agents successfully uncovered the circumstances of the case in Amman's Shafa Badran area Sunday, after the perpetrator tried to hide his crime by burning the body.In a statement Sunday, spokesperson of the Public Security Directorate (PSD) said the CID personnel received a report about a fire in a building under in Shafa Badran neighborhood, adding that civil defense and moved to the site to deal with the blaze incident.While putting out the fire, the official said the body was found burned and was examined by a forensic doctor, who confirmed that the victim had been stabbed before being burned.The media spokesperson said the investigation team suspected a person who works as a guard for the construction site.Upon investigation, the spokesperson stated that the worker confessed to killing the victim by stabbing him following a momentary dispute and then set the place on fire.The official indicated that case will be referred to the Public Prosecutor of the Grand Criminal Court.