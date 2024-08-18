Mbappe To Start Against Mallorca For Madrid Liga Debut

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Palma, Spain: Kylian Mbappe will make his La debut for Spanish champions at Real Mallorca on Sunday after coach Carlo Ancelotti selected him to start.

The superstar French forward signed for Los Blancos this summer at the end of his Paris Saint-Germain contract, completing a long-awaited dream move.

Mbappe netted on his first Madrid appearance against Atalanta to help his new club win the Super Cup on Wednesday in Warsaw.

The 25-year-old striker lines up with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo in attack, with England international Jude Bellingham offering support from midfield in Madrid's first league match of the season.