KALPATARU LIMITED FILES DRHP WITH SEBI

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 16th August 2024: Kalpataru Limited has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (“DRHP”) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”). Kalpataru Limited is a prominent real estate developer in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (“MMR”) in Maharashtra and are present across all micro-markets in the MMR (Source: Anarock Report). The company is an integrated real estate development company involved in all key activities associated with real estate development, including the identification and acquisition of land (or development rights thereto), planning, designing, execution, sales, and marketing of their projects.



The company’s initial public offering comprises a fresh issue of up to ₹ 15,900 million.



The company proposes to utilize the net proceeds towards repayment/pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed by the Company and their Subsidiaries; and general corporate purposes.



ICICI Securities Limited, JM Financial Limited and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the issue.







MENAFN18082024005232011781ID1108572233