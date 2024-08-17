Two Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Drone Attack In W. Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Aug 17 (KUNA) -- Two Palestinian young men were martyred when an Israeli drone fired a missile at their car in Jenin town, to the north of the West on Saturday.

The attack took place near Al-Batikha roundabout in central Jenin, Palestine Information and News Agency (WAFA) reported, citing local medical sources.

The bodies of the two martyrs, including one under 18 years of age, were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The Israeli occupation army confirmed the drone attack in a brief statement. (pickup previous)

