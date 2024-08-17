Hilal SC Crowned Champion Of Saudi Super Cup

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Aug 17 (KUNA) -- Al-Hilal SC team won the Saudi Super Cup title after defeating Al-Nasr 4-1 at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz in Abha on Saturday.

The international star Cristiano scored the first goal for Al-Nasr in the 44th minute.

Al-Hilal, in a thrilling second half, staged a remarkable comeback. They quickly equalized through Serbian Sergej Savic in the 55th minute and then took the lead with a second goal from Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic in the 63rd minute.

Mitrovic scored the third goal for Al-Hilal six minutes later before Brazilian Malcom Felipe concluded the team's scoring run with the fourth goal in the 72nd minute.

Al-Hilal qualified for the final after defeating Al-Ahli Jeddah on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regular time in the semi-finals.

At the same time, Al-Nasr advanced to the final after a clear victory over Al-Taawoun by two goals to none.

With today's historic victory, Al-Hilal becomes the team that has achieved this cup the most with five titles, followed by Al-Nasr with two titles, then Al-Fateh, Al-Shabab, Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad with one title each.

The first edition of the Saudi Super Cup dates back to 2013 when it brought together the league champion and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup champion.

This cup is significant in Saudi football as it marks the meeting of the two major champions of the season. That edition's champion was the Al-Fateh Club.

The tournament changed its system in the 2022-2023 season, and four clubs participated: the Saudi League champion and runner-up, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup champion and runner-up, and its champion Al-Ittihad.

Last April, in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, Al-Hilal won the previous title of the tournament for the 2023-2024 season with its new name.

Al-Diriyah Cup, also known as the Saudi Super Cup, was won by Al-Hilal for the fourth time in its history, after defeating Al-Ittihad with four goals to one. This cup is a significant part of the Saudi Super Cup's history, and its name changed in the 2023-2024 season. (end)

