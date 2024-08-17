Militants Attack Myrnohrad In Donetsk Region, Three Wounded
Date
8/17/2024 3:09:37 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, injuring at least three people.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
'Tonight the city came under enemy fire again. The Russians hit an unfinished 9-storey building. We know for sure about three wounded. There are probably other victims - we are establishing this information,' Filashkin wrote.
He added that the rescue operation is ongoing.
The head of the RMA called on residents of the region to evacuate.
As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops shelled nine settlements in Donetsk region over the past day. In particular, a private house was destroyed in Myrnohrad as a result of shelling.
The photo is illustrative
