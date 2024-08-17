MAURE Expands With New 2,000 Sq Ft Office In Industry City, Enhancing Customer Engagement And Streamlining Operations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Luxury gifting brand, MAURE, opens a 2,000 sq ft office in Brooklyn's City, marking a key milestone in their growth.

- Maureen CavalieriBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MAURE, the women-owned luxury homeware and gifting company , has announced the opening of a new 2,000 square foot office in Industry City, Brooklyn. This expansion marks a significant milestone for MAURE as it continues to grow its presence, enhance customer engagement, and expand its team.Industry City, located on the Brooklyn waterfront, has a rich history as a hub for manufacturing and innovation dating back to the 19th century. Today, it has been revitalized into a vibrant community of creative businesses, artisans, and innovators. This dynamic environment fosters collaboration and creativity, making it the perfect location for MAURE as the brand continues to push the boundaries of sustainable and ethical homeware design.The new office in Industry City represents more than just additional space; it's a reflection of MAURE's growth and their commitment to enhancing customer engagement and streamlining operations. This 2,000 sq ft office will serve as a central hub where clients can explore MAURE's collections, collaborate closely with their team, and experience the personalized service that defines the brand.With this expansion, MAURE is scaling their operations to better meet the demands of a growing customer base. The increased space enables them to manage more complex projects and work with larger clients, especially in the hospitality and office sectors, where MAURE's curated gift boxes have introduced unique global items to the U.S. market for the first time.As MAURE expands, so does their team. They are bringing on new talent to ensure the continued delivery of exceptional service and innovative products. The location in Industry City-a vibrant community of creators and innovators-also opens up new opportunities for collaboration, inspiring MAURE to push the boundaries of sustainable and ethically crafted homeware.“This expansion into Industry City is a pivotal moment for MAURE,” said Maureen Cavalieri, CEO and founder of MAURE.“Our new office not only enhances our accessibility but also enables us to grow and innovate in ways that were not possible before. We are excited to be part of such a dynamic community and look forward to continuing our journey of creating beautiful, sustainable homeware and curated gift boxes. Expanding our team is a crucial step in this process, and we're thrilled to welcome new talent to the MAURE family.”For more information about MAURE, please visitAbout MAUREMAURE is a leading luxury home goods and gift box company committed to creating exquisite products that inspire and delight. With a focus on quality, craftsmanship, and sustainability, MAURE continues to set new standards in the luxury goods industry, offering a range of products that elevate everyday living.

Ian Lima

MAURE

+1 646-466-9781

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

You just read:

MAURE Expands with New 2,000 Sq Ft Office in Industry City, Enhancing Customer Engagement and Streamlining Operations News Provided By Cavalieri LLC dba MAURE August 16, 2024, 20:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy , Companies , Culture, Society & Lifestyle , Manufacturing , Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News PresswireTM, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact