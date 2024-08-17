Russian Army Loses Another 1,230 Soldiers In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian in Ukraine from 24 February 2022 to 17 August 2024 amounted to about 598,180 people, including 1,230 people over the past day.

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the of Ukraine reported this on .

In addition, the Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed 8,501 (+5) Russian tanks, 1,473 (+12) armoured combat vehicles, 1,985 (+58) artillery systems, 1,160 (+1) MLRS, 923 (+1) air defence systems, 367 (+0) aircraft, and 328 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical UAVs - 13,714 (+55), cruise missiles - 2,432 (+3), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 22,913 (+65), special equipment - 2,844 (+15).

